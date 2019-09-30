87°
Songwriter and producer, Busbee, dies at 43

Monday, September 30 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, Busbee, has died at the age of 43.

The California native, born Michael James Ryan, is best known for his work with artists such as Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, and Pink.

Busbee is survived by his wife, Jessie, and three children. 

A cause of death has not been disclosed.  

