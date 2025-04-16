Son of former St. Gabriel Police Chief dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday night

ST. GABRIEL - The son of the former St. Gabriel Police Chief, Patrick Nelson Sr., died in a single-vehicle crash that happened near East Iberville High School Tuesday night.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a man, later identified as Patrick Nelson Jr., in the overturned vehicle.

Nelson Jr. died from his injuries on the scene of the crash.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.