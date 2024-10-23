Some West Baton Rouge residents will be out of water for a portion of Wednesday morning due to a leak

BRUSLY - Some residents of West Baton Rouge Parish will not have water services for a portion of Wednesday morning due to crews making repairs for a leak.

The WBR Parish Government posted the notice Wednesday morning for residents on West St. Francis, Oak Plaza Boulevard, Quiet Oak, Brusly Oaks, and Lukeville Lane west of LA-1.

The outage was planned to take around two hours starting at 9 a.m.. Crews were working to repair a leak in the water system in the area.

Photo via WBR Parish Government.