64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some West Baton Rouge residents will be out of water for a portion of Wednesday morning due to a leak

39 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 8:28 AM October 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRUSLY - Some residents of West Baton Rouge Parish will not have water services for a portion of Wednesday morning due to crews making repairs for a leak. 

The WBR Parish Government posted the notice Wednesday morning for residents on West St. Francis, Oak Plaza Boulevard, Quiet Oak, Brusly Oaks, and Lukeville Lane west of LA-1. 

The outage was planned to take around two hours starting at 9 a.m.. Crews were working to repair a leak in the water system in the area. 

Trending News

Photo via WBR Parish Government.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days