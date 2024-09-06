Some high school football games moved due to weather

BATON ROUGE - At least four high school football games were moved due to rainy weather.

The football game between Central Catholic and White Castle High School has been relocated and will now take place at White Castle High School at 7:00 p.m.

Woodlawn and University Lab School was moved from Friday night to Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Downtown Showdown game between McKinley High and Capitol High that had been set for Friday night at Memorial Stadium has been moved to Sunday at 3 p.m.

Also moving is Thursday night's contest between East Iberville and Mentorship Academy. It had been set to be played at Glen Oaks High School and will also be played at 3 p.m. Sunday.