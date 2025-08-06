89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some EBR bus routes being combined; verify your student's before school starts!

1 hour 23 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, August 06 2025 Aug 6, 2025 August 06, 2025 9:44 AM August 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - To make transportation more efficient, the East Baton Rouge School System is combining some bus routes ahead of the first day. 

The school system did not specify which routes were being combined and asked parents to verify their child's routes for themselves. 

It said you can download the JCampus Student or WheresTheBus apps to help verify which route your student will take. 

Trending News

"You can also call your child's school and someone will assist you," the system wrote. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days