Some EBR bus routes being combined; verify your student's before school starts!

BATON ROUGE - To make transportation more efficient, the East Baton Rouge School System is combining some bus routes ahead of the first day.

The school system did not specify which routes were being combined and asked parents to verify their child's routes for themselves.

It said you can download the JCampus Student or WheresTheBus apps to help verify which route your student will take.

"You can also call your child's school and someone will assist you," the system wrote.