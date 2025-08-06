89°
Latest Weather Blog
Some EBR bus routes being combined; verify your student's before school starts!
BATON ROUGE - To make transportation more efficient, the East Baton Rouge School System is combining some bus routes ahead of the first day.
The school system did not specify which routes were being combined and asked parents to verify their child's routes for themselves.
It said you can download the JCampus Student or WheresTheBus apps to help verify which route your student will take.
Trending News
"You can also call your child's school and someone will assist you," the system wrote.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement asking for help after a series of shootings in capital...
-
Some EBR bus routes being combined; verify your student's before school starts!
-
Downtown Baton Rouge enters phase 3 of development plan - Find out...
-
Deputies searching for suspect in Fourth of July weekend battery at False...
-
2 Your Town Zachary: The science behind every hot air balloon flight