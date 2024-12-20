Soldier makes surprise visit home for the holidays; brings tears to family's eyes

BATON ROUGE- A heartwarming reunion happened Friday at IDEA Bridge School.

A soldier came home for the holidays and his first stop was a surprise visit to his little brother.

Army Private First-Class Patrick Smith left home in October for basic training in Georgia. Ever since then, his 11-year-old little brother Gabrien has been missing him.

"I know he wanted to see me, I've been getting letters every day that he wanted to see me," Smith said.

On Friday morning, Smith showed up to surprise him at the school's Christmas dinner.

"I did not know that I would be coming home for Christmas, I was told that I wasn't going to be doing the Christmas break, I would be where I am stationed for the full three months. But when they told us we would have two weeks off I said I might as well surprise my family," Smith said.

The reunion was organized by the pair's grandmother.