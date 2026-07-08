Social Security Administration announces program to expand access to Trump Accounts

BALTIMORE — The Social Security Administration announced it will soon launch a process to automatically enroll newborns in Trump Accounts, a new type of individual savings account for eligible children.

SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano said Social Security numbers are the backbone of Trump Accounts and that the agency will empower parents to enroll their newborns through the "Enumeration at Birth" program to take full advantage of the program from the day a child is born.

Starting the week of July 13, the SSA will update its guidance for hospitals to include Trump Account enrollment information. The agency will also help states modify existing hospital forms used by parents to apply for Social Security numbers to include the automatic creation of a Trump Account.

Future Social Security card mailers for newborns will include information about the benefits of Trump Accounts and ways to open an account. The SSA will also update its webpages and publications with enrollment details.

The Trump Accounts program was created by the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill." Under the program, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit $1,000 into an account for each enrolled child born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028, according to ABC News.

Children under 18 but born before 2025 can still participate but will not receive the $1,000 deposit.

Six million children have been enrolled in Trump Accounts since its launch, according to the SSA. Parents can visit the official Trump Accounts website for more information.