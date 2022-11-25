Soccer league contract approved, goes before council tommorrow

GONZALES - Parents and players packed the Ascension Parish council chamber to fight for soccer to stay at the multi-sports complex at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The Ascension Parish Recreation Committee approved a motion to extend the league's contract to five years, and in return the club will maintain the state-of-the-art multi-sports complex.

More than 50 parents and players packed the council chambers in support of the agreement.

The league has been in negotiations with the committee since May, and tonight they introduced an amended version of the contract.

"The key points are we're able to close the park if the weather's poor to protect the overall integrity of the facilities and we can use it during our season as we see fit," says President of the Gonzales club Jared Moss.



Council members agreed the revised version better answered their questions.

"My concern was that the soccer league at least provide us a financial audit report to the parish," Councilman Oliver Joseph said.

If the recreation committee had denied the contract, the upcoming season would have been in questioned.

On Thursday, the Gonzales Soccer Club contract will go before the full council for a vote.

