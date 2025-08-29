'So sorry for the disruption and uncertainty:' Smitty's releases statement week after Roseland explosion

ROSELAND — A week after an explosion at their facility in Roseland sent black ash and oil across the surrounding area, Smitty's Supply has issued a statement regarding their employees and the ongoing investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"There is no doubt that this past week has been one of the most challenging times in your life and the life of Smitty's Supply in Roseland," the company said in a letter posted on Facebook on Friday. "Most of all, we are grateful no one was injured due to this devastating event. At the same time, we are so sorry for the disruption and uncertainty this has caused in your lives."

The company addressed the layoffs of hundreds of employees, saying that they were "forced to make extremely difficult choices to say goodbye to valuable team members."

The company added that it is committed to doing everything it can to support former and current employees.

Smitty's also provided a series of resources, including the Louisiana Workforce Commission's Geaux Jobs team hosting four meetings in September to help affected workers. More information can be found here.

The company also provided instructions for employees with vehicles still on-site in Roseland, saying all vehicles currently at the incident site must be brought to another location and cleaned before being released.

"Any employee who has a vehicle that could have been damaged in the incident at the facility site should contact their auto insurance company and file a claim. We expect that your auto insurance company with consider this a 'no-fault' claim and seek reimbursement for any damage from Smitty's," the letter read.

A claims line has been set up for current and former Smitty's employees affected by the explosion. More information can be found by calling the hotline at 877-891-2276.