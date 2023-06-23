94°
Smoke shop raided near LSU; state regulators say it was selling illegal product
BATON ROUGE - STR8W8 Cannabis, a CBD and smoke shop located just off LSU's campus, was raided by the state Friday morning after the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was tipped off that it was selling illegal products.
ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier told WBRZ that investigators found several illegal items that constituted a "danger to public safety" and removed them from the store on Highland Road.
Agents reportedly seized the store's disposable THC vape pens. A manager at the store says the business is also being fined $3 million.
The ATC said in a statement that it targeted multiple STR8W8 locations, and that the business owner will be able to argue their side at an upcoming hearing.
The store was still open as of Friday afternoon.
