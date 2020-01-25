Small Business Saturday inspires Central residents to shop local this holiday season

CENTRAL- Residents and merchants alike are doing everything they can to shop locally for Christmas, and Small Business Saturday is the perfect way to celebrate the Central community this holiday season.

Nicole Faulk and Angel Lewis are staying far away from the Black Friday madness and plan on doing their Christmas shopping at Hazel and Bliss Boutique, a locally owned store.

"There's easier parking, less crowds. I hate the crowds, and they've got better items," Faulk told WBRZ.

The small merchants say they also offer something for shoppers that the big box retailers don't.

"We like to offer a more personal touch to our customers," boutique owner Brittany Daigle said. "We like to ask what things they're looking for, and what things are their favorites."

To get people into stores, they're even giving shoppers a chance to win big bucks when they shop local.

Olinde's Mattress Store salesperson Linda Crum says, "It makes the store real exciting, they go tell their friends, we get more business off of it."

Some small stores in Central are still recovering from the devastating economic impact from the 2016 flood, which means buying local will give shoppers an even more fulfilling incentive to help boost sales.

"It really disrupted quite a bit of things, so this year is really special for us because we really believe Central is well on its way toward recovery," Central Chamber of Commerce CEO Ron Erickson said.

Central merchants are hoping to finally rebound after the heartbreaking natural disaster, and it's putting many people in the Christmas spirit.