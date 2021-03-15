Slow start to ticket sales for Saturday's LSU, USC game

BATON ROUGE- General admission tickets for this weekend's LSU football game are on sale to the general public.

Saturday's game against South Carolina was originally supposed to be played in Columbia, but was moved to Tiger Stadium due to historic flooding conditions throughout the state of South Carolina.



Tickets were made available at 6 p.m. after first being made available a day earlier to students and season ticket holders on Wednesday.



All ticket proceeds will be given to the University of South Carolina, after LSU covers its own expenses for hosting.



"They're basically the home team for this game," said LSU Athletic Director, Joe Alleva.

As of Thursday evening, about 30,000 tickets had been purchased. Only half of season ticket holders bought them, leaving many tickets still available.

"I've been to an LSU game, but my nieces and nephews haven't. So, it's going to be about 15 kids coming with us," Elizabeth Francis said as she took advantage of the availability Thursday afternoon.

LSU officials said because of the few number already purchased, rare seats are up for grabs.

Just tried to get tickets, for $150 you get 2 seats right here, sec. 304, row 19. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pWOOZjYrXH — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) October 8, 2015

The Red Cross will also be at the game accepting monetary donations for the flood relief in South Carolina.



South Carolina Ticket Prices

Tiger Den Suite and Stadium Club- $100

Lower Bowl Sideline/Upper Deck Chairback- $75

Lower Bowl Endzone- $60

Upper Deck Bench- $40

LSU Student Section- $5



Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.



You can find more information at LSUTix.net.