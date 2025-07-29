SLIDESHOW: Baton Rouge Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Region Builders Association kicks off its annual Parade of Homes this weekend.

The annual event allows residents to walk through and tour beautiful homes in the Baton Rouge area and get ideas for their home.

According to the Capital Region Builders Association website, more than 50 houses of all sizes, layout and architectural styles will be on display. The tour will feature affordable starter homes, moderately priced houses and large homes and mansions.

The event starts Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m to 5 p.m. The Sunday festivities start from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you are unable to tour the homes this week, you are in luck. The parade rolls on next weekend at the same times.

To find out more about the event and view more home gallaries, visit the Capital Region Builders Association website. You can also download the CRBA mobile app by texting "CRBA" to 52732.