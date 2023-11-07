Slidell police officer arrested for stealing drugs from evidence room

SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer was arrested Monday and booked on a slew of drug-related charges after officials determined the officer was stealing drugs from the department's evidence room.

The Slidell Police Department said officer Todd Dillon was arrested and booked for 15 counts of theft, 16 counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, 2 counts of Schedule IV drugs and malfeasance in office.

Dillon had been with the Slidell Police Department since January 2016. Officials said he resigned last month when the criminal investigation started.