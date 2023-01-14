Slidell police find more than 50 pounds of crystal meth in 'record breaking' drug bust

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Police say they seized more than 50 pounds of crystal meth from a Slidell home in "the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city's history."

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers searched a residence last week and found 52.2 pounds of crystal meth, which they say has a street value of more than $500,000.

Fentanyl, MDMA, marijuana, crack cocaine and three firearms were also seized from the home, according to police.

Investigators are working closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration, who believe the meth was smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border and into Louisiana.

One person was taken into custody following the drug bust, and another suspect is still wanted by authorities. Their identities were not released.

This is an ongoing investigation.