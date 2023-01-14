Latest Weather Blog
Slidell police find more than 50 pounds of crystal meth in 'record breaking' drug bust
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Police say they seized more than 50 pounds of crystal meth from a Slidell home in "the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city's history."
According to the Slidell Police Department, officers searched a residence last week and found 52.2 pounds of crystal meth, which they say has a street value of more than $500,000.
Fentanyl, MDMA, marijuana, crack cocaine and three firearms were also seized from the home, according to police.
Investigators are working closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration, who believe the meth was smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border and into Louisiana.
One person was taken into custody following the drug bust, and another suspect is still wanted by authorities. Their identities were not released.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens of volunteers help to restore historic African-American cemetery in honor of...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...
-
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing...
-
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up...
Sports Video
-
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Wildcard Weekend
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman