Slidell junior high student arrested after social media threat to "shoot up" school
SLIDELL — A 14-year-old junior high school student was arrested Wednesday after he threatened to "shoot up" a different local junior high school on social media.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the threat after another student told administrators.
“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.
After his arrest, the boy was released into the care of a parent on a custodial agreement to appear in court, police said.
