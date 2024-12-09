Slain student remembered by former teacher

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish community is mourning the loss of 18 year old Todd Toups, Jr.



The teenager was killed in a stabbing incident that took place Saturday afternoon at Cobb's Trailer Park.



A 16 year old male is facing a 2nd degree murder charge for Toups' death.



Morgan Green, an English teacher at St. Amant High School, used to teach Toups and told News Two that the teenager was loving and happy.



" Just bounding with life. He was just someone who was just...it was contagious," said Green.

She said Toups was really involved in his faith and she believes he would want people to gain something from his death.

"There's something positive and good that can come from this and that is Christ. And that is, Jesus was exemplified in his life and others can have that too. And I think that's what he would have extended to this other boy and that's what he would extend to the community," said Green.



St. Amant High School will host counseling sessions for teachers and students from 4:30-6:30 pm, Monday evening.



Others in the community are also doing things to help with the family with funeral costs.