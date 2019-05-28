Skylar Mays reportedly returning to LSU

BATON ROUGE - At least one Tiger is returning to play basketball for LSU.

The Advocate confirmed that LSU guard Skylar Mays is returning to school for his senior season. Mays was one of several LSU players who were early entrants to the NBA draft. He visited multiple teams, but didn't sign an endorsement deal.

NCAA rules state that underclassmen who withdraw their names by May 29 can retain their college eligibility.

A CBS college basketball insider tweeted Monday that along with Mays, Marlon Taylor was also reportedly returning. The insider didn't give the name of his source.

Taylor played last season with the Tigers.