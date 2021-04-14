Latest Weather Blog
Six rescued after large boat capsizes near Grand Isle; crews continue search
GRAND ISLE - The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding to the scene of a large boat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon.
According to the Coast Guard, 18 people were aboard a 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. So far, six people have been rescued.
Powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area around the time the vessel began to sink. A video posted to Facebook by Bruce J. Simon shows the choppy conditions out in the Gulf of Mexico today.
According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane.
#HappeningNow the @USCG & multiple #goodSamaritan vessels are responding to a 265-ft capsized commercial lift boat south of Grand Isle. #StayTuned more information to follow#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive pic.twitter.com/I8nkYvK01A— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 14, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
