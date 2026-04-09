Attorney general's office says text messages about state driving records are fake

BATON ROUGE — The state attorney general's office says text messages pertaining to driving records and claiming to be from the Louisiana Department of Justice aren't genuine.

The scam text tells recipients they have an unresolved driving record issue and threatens license suspension, vehicle registration freeze and insurance rate increases if they don't act by Friday. The messages contain a fake document number and references the nonexistent Louisiana Judicial Process Act.

"Any text message claiming to be from the Louisiana Department of Justice is a scam," the attorney general's office said Thursday. "Do not click links or respond. Delete it immediately."

The attorney general's office says it has received numerous calls from people asking if the text is legitimate. The office posted a warning on its Facebook page and other social media accounts.

The scam message claims failure to resolve the issue will result in a 30-day license suspension, a 35 percent late payment fee and a permanent violation record filed with the state legal system. It directs recipients to click a link labeled as an enforcement portal.