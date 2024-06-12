Six people arrested for hogwash entries into hog hunting contest

SALINE - Six hunters were arrested for allegedly catching hogs in Texas and using them as winning entries into Louisiana hog hunting contests.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries found evidence that the six participants—Trace Davis, 30, of Longville, Hunter Webb, 27, of Pitkin, Colby Bushnell, 26, of Dry Creek, Davy Haymon, 35, of Pitkin, Nathan Granger, 34, of Vinton, and Don Pollard Jr., 40, of Pitkin—caught wild hogs in Texas before bringing them as entries into two hog hunting contests in Bienville and Caldwell Parishes.

Five of the six arrested claimed the winning prizes for the Dingler Wild Hog Roundup and the Swamp Tim Hog Hunt. Granger competed in the former but not the latter.

The six of them collected a variety of charges ranging from violation of interstate commerce to obstruction of justice to, of course, hunting contest fraud.

Hunting contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.