Six former LSU Tigers to appear in Super Bowl, continuing 25-year streak

BATON ROUGE — This Super Bowl Sunday, viewers can expect to see six former LSU Tigers on the field.

The match between New England and Seattle isn't the first time that the Tigers have been represented in the big game.

87 former LSU players have appeared on rosters for 48 Super Bowls, including a 25-year streak that remains unbroken beginning in 2002 when former LSU running back Kevin Faulk played for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.

This year, the Tigers have five former athletes playing for the Patriots, including wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive tackle Will Campbell, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Bradyn Swinson.

Anthony Bradford will also make an appearance as a guard for the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX will kick off in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.