Six Ascension Parish residents arrested for alleged involvement in drug trafficking ring

DONALDSONVILLE - Federal agents busted a drug trafficking operation and arrested six Ascension Parish residents, prosecutors said.

An indictment filed after the investigation accused the six of being involved in a ring that distributed cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and heroin around southeast Louisiana, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

During the investigation, agents found over 443 grams of substances containing fentanyl and 68 grams of cocaine as well as several firearms.

The six people arrested were Leroy Miles, 45; Joseph Brown, 37; James Miles, 47; Corey Powe, 55; Marishell Ealem, 39; and Destiny McBride, 35. All are residents of Donaldsonville.

They are facing drug- and firearm-related charges for their alleged involvement in the ring.