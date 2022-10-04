Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting

BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.

Federal agents arrested Francisco Palma, Marco Filos, Juan Villareal, Richard Antunez, Clarence Anderson, and Brittany Allison on drug-, firearm-, and fraud-related charges.

All except Villareal either lived or formerly lived in or around Baton Rouge.