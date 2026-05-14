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Silver Alert cancelled after missing 69-year-old Pearl River woman is found safe
PEARL RIVER — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 69-year-old Pearl River woman last seen early Thursday morning.
She was discovered missing from her home around 2:20 a.m. By 6:55 a.m., she was found safe.
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