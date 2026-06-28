Part of Plank Road out of power after vehicle hits utility pole

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police responded to a crash on Sunday evening that led to a power outage after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Plank Road.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. and left a utility pole at the intersection of Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue snapped in half, causing a power outage in the immediate area, with about 284 people currently without power.

Drivers in the area should use caution or seek alternate routes.