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West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to grease fire on Court Street in Port Allen

2 hours 44 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 10:34 AM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Court Street in Port Allen on Saturday.

According to the department, fire crews discovered a grease fire in the kitchen of a manufactured home before quickly extinguishing the flames, containing the damage to the kitchen area of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

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The department reminded residents that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and warned to never use water on a grease fire, as it can cause the fire to spread explosively. 

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