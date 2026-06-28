West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to grease fire on Court Street in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Court Street in Port Allen on Saturday.

According to the department, fire crews discovered a grease fire in the kitchen of a manufactured home before quickly extinguishing the flames, containing the damage to the kitchen area of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

The department reminded residents that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and warned to never use water on a grease fire, as it can cause the fire to spread explosively.