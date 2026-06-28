Meteor streaks across skies, causes bright flash Sunday morning

Early risers across southeast Louisiana were treated to quite a sight on Sunday morning when a brilliant flash of light streaked across the pre-dawn sky. Around 5:00 a.m., Storm Station viewers reported seeing what looked like a large, vibrant green ball with fire trailing behind it followed by a bright flash.

When small space rocks (meteoroids) slam into Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, they create the light streaks we call "shooting stars" or meteors. However, when the incoming object is larger—often over three feet wide—it creates an exceptionally bright streak known as a fireball.

If that fireball ends with a dramatic explosion in the sky, scientists technically call it a bolide, though the two terms are often used interchangeably. These displays are so bright they can be seen across massive areas at night, and on rare occasions, even during the day.

As a space rock plunges toward Earth, extreme friction slows it down and heats it up. This intense heat melts away the rock's outer layers, causing it to fragment. Ultimately, the unequal pressure squeezing the front and back of the rock becomes too much for it to handle, causing it to violently explode. Most fireballs completely vaporize in the air, though occasional fragments (meteorites) manage to survive the plunge and hit ground.

Astronomical experts will review data to determine if any fragments survived the plunge. Additionally, they will make the final classification as to what was seen streaking through skies on Sunday morning.

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