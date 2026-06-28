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Crash into Baton Rouge home sends two to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a wreck that sent one car crashing into a Baton Rouge home on Sunday.
The crash was reported at a home along Brady Street near the intersection with North Acadian Thruway around 6:15 p.m.
Video from the scene showed a car with a smashed front end and another vehicle on its side near the home.
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Officials said two people were injured and taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown.
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