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Crash into Baton Rouge home sends two to hospital

1 hour 29 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 7:11 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a wreck that sent one car crashing into a Baton Rouge home on Sunday. 

The crash was reported at a home along Brady Street near the intersection with North Acadian Thruway around 6:15 p.m. 

Video from the scene showed a car with a smashed front end and another vehicle on its side near the home. 

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Officials said two people were injured and taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown. 

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