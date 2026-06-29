Louisiana U.S. Senate race set as Letlow and Davis head to November general election

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana voters now know who will face off in this fall's U.S. Senate election, with Republican Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis set for the race.

Letlow enters the race as the heavy favorite, backed by an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

"We worked so hard together, and his endorsement is really the most powerful endorsement in the world, I give him full credit for that, and I'm going to continue to fight for Louisiana,' she said.

WBRZ political analyst James Hartman says Davis faces an uphill climb. The last time Democrats won a Senate race in Louisiana was 2008.

Davis used his victory speech to push a message about putting the state over party. When asked whether he would accept support from his opponents, Davis made his position clear.

“I am working for a Louisiana that we all can afford. I didn't say Republicans or Democrats. So in order to win this seat, I'm willing to work with anybody. If Dr. Fleming feels like he can relate more to me than to Mrs. Letlow, he's welcome here. If Dr. Cassidy feels like he can relate more to me than to Mrs. Letlow, he's welcome here. Because where I come from, it takes people to get things done,” Davis said.

Hartman says some supporters of Sen. Bill Cassidy could cross over to Davis, but he does not expect strong support from John Fleming's base. He added that many Republican voters in Louisiana remain focused on keeping a Republican majority in Washington.

Letlow says that, despite entering the race with momentum, she is approaching November as if she is still chasing votes.

"You never think that you have an advantage. You always run against yourself, and that you're running from behind," Letlow said.

Davis says his campaign has evolved into a movement built on a bipartisan message and boots-on-the-ground voter outreach.

"My platform is nonpartisan. It's not partisan by any stretch of the imagination," said Davis. "So as I said, we just keep working, keep visiting people, keep knocking on doors, keep putting the people where they live, in their communities, in their homes, in their churches. Will we be everywhere?"