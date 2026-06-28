1 injured in Saturday night shooting at McDonald's on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE — A Saturday night shooting at a McDonald's on Perkins Road left one man injured, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a McDonald's along Perkins Road near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to deputies, a man claimed he was shot in the leg by a group of people while exiting his vehicle in the parking lot. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.