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1 injured in Saturday night shooting at McDonald's on Perkins Road

4 hours 22 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 8:55 AM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Saturday night shooting at a McDonald's on Perkins Road left one man injured, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a McDonald's along Perkins Road near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

According to deputies, a man claimed he was shot in the leg by a group of people while exiting his vehicle in the parking lot. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The incident remains under investigation.

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