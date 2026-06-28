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BRPD: Woman killed, two injured in separate pedestrian crashes along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — A woman was killed and two others were injured in separate crashes along Plank Road early Sunday morning.
According to BRPD, 66-year-old Carolyn Evens was hit and killed along Plank Road near Denham Street just after midnight.
Officers said around 2:30 a.m., two others were struck by a separate vehicle near the corner of Plank Road and Byron Avenue. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
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BRPD is currently investigating both crashes.
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