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BRPD: Woman killed, two injured in separate pedestrian crashes along Plank Road

1 hour 2 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 7:39 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was killed and two others were injured in separate crashes along Plank Road early Sunday morning. 

According to BRPD, 66-year-old Carolyn Evens was hit and killed along Plank Road near Denham Street just after midnight. 

Officers said around 2:30 a.m., two others were struck by a separate vehicle near the corner of Plank Road and Byron Avenue. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

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BRPD is currently investigating both crashes.  

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