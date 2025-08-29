76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Silver alert issued for 74-year-old Mississippi woman with medical condition

2 hours 41 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 5:48 PM August 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NATCHEZ — A silver alert was issued in Natchez, Mississippi, for a 74-year-old woman with a medical condition that could impair her judgment on Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Juanita Hatton Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at around 9 a.m. on Concord Avenue in Adams County. She was last seen wearing a beige or light brown dress. 

Robinson is believed to be driving a 2011 Silver Toyota Corolla with Mississippi tag ADD473 in an unknown direction. 

Anyone with any information should call the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930 or 911. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days