Sign, social media post suggest iconic Murphy's Bar re-opening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A staple of college life etched in the memories of generations of students—for good and bad—will return to the Northgate neighborhood near LSU.

A property manager posted a note on social media that was quickly shared: a “new Murphy’s Bar! Yes, it is coming back.”

Murphy’s Bar, an 80s and 90s era hangout, was previously in the University Shopping Center off of West State Street. The shopping center has since been replaced by new developments.

The Advocate, in its recollection of the bar, remembered it was one of the places to feature the band Better Than Ezra.

While Murphy’s is locked into the memories of nightlife, it’s also got a dark note in LSU history: where transfer student and 20-year-old frat pledge Benjamin Wynne drank the night he died in August 1997. Wynne and 11 other fraternity members and pledges were found unconscious or nearly so after drinking—Wynne had blood-alcohol level was nearly six times the level considered legal proof of intoxication in an adult in Louisiana, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The new Murphy’s Bar will open at 268 West Chimes Street.