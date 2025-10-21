Latest Weather Blog
Sidewalk on Corporate Boulevard repaired following complaints
BATON ROUGE - A disheveled sidewalk along an undeveloped portion of Corporate Boulevard not only had the eye of residents, but the city-parish public works, too.
Bray Harris emailed On Your Side in June about the sidewalk, which was cracked, crumbling and overground.
"You know, it's unsafe for someone with a stroller, for someone in a wheelchair," Harris said.
After meeting with Harris, we reached out to the city-parish, who said this sidewalk had been a source of complaints for them; however, the sidewalk is not the city's responsibility to fix, but rather, the property owner.
The property owner did end up fixing the sidewalk. The city did initial work such as tearing it up and removing large pieces of concrete and the owner replaced the sidewalk relatively quickly.
