Siblings accused of murder-for-hire of employee now face racketeering, witness intimidation charges

MARINGOUIN — A pair of siblings accused of ordering the killing of their 65-year-old employee in a Maringouin murder-for-hire scheme now face racketeering charges, records from the 18th Judicial District Court show.

The siblings — 44-year-old Rilonda Brooks and 40-year-old David Brooks Jr. — were arrested for arranging the August killing of Herman Harris in his home. The pair is accused of hiring a man to kill Harris after becoming concerned Harris would sue them after he sought help for an injury he received on the job working for their trucking company, Brooks Transport and Hotshot.

They each now face racketeering charges for what District Attorney Tony Clayton called "one of the most horrific killings that took place in (Iberville) Parish." Court records filed Monday say that the pair engaged in criminal racketeering beyond the murder plot, including drug dealing across the capital area in September.

Rilonda Brooks is also being indicted on one count of witness intimidation. This happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14 — after her arrest — records indicate.

The Brooks siblings were arrested in September for second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, solicitation for murder and obstruction of justice. The alleged gunman, 25-year-old Johnnie Hicksm, was arrested on the same charges, as well as aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies in Iberville Parish are still searching for Javadda Lewis, 32, on aggravated burglary, second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy charges.