3 arrested in Maringouin murder; 65-year-old man's killing allegedly arranged by employer

PLAQUEMINE — Three people were arrested and accused in a murder-for-hire scheme that ended with the killing of a 65-year-old man in his Maringouin home, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday.

Officials said Herman Harris was found shot to death in his home along LA 76 on Aug. 27 in what District Attorney Tony Clayton called "one of the most horrific killings that took place in (Iberville) Parish."

Clayton said Harris was killed either late Aug. 26 or early Aug. 27. When people arrived to pick Harris up for a senior citizens' meal program, no one answered the door. Authorities were asked to do a welfare check and found Harris dead.

"The only thing left at the crime scene was a pillow case and his body," Clayton said.

Deputies eventually used footage from nearby cameras to track a car from Maringouin to Edwards, Miss., where undercover agents were dispatched to work with Mississippi authorities. They eventually stopped the car and found a person with thousands of dollars.

Two siblings from Maringouin — 44-year-old Rilonda Brooks and 40-year-old David Brooks Jr. — were arrested for second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, solicitation for murder and obstruction of justice. Johnnie Hicks, 25, from Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested on the same charges, as well as aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sheriff Stassi said Hicks was released from prison in June and has a long criminal history.

Deputies are still searching for Javadda Lewis, 32, from Edwards, Miss., who is accused of aggravated burglary, second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

Stassi said that Harris' killing was a possible murder-for-hire plot from his employer, the Brooks siblings. Clayton said Johnnie Hicks pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Harris. Hicks' DNA was found on a pillowcase taken from the crime scene, Clayton said.

Clayton added that the Brooks siblings, who had employed Harris at a trucking business, feared Harris would sue them after he sought help for an injury he received on the job.

Stassi said that Rilonda Brooks pulled Harris out of a large truck that caused him to be hurt and Harris said he was planning on suing. Stassi added that the company got a letter saying there was a potential lawsuit filed and Harris was in the process of getting a lawyer.

"That's when, as evidence shows, that this Hicks came into play," Clayton said.

He said that he has asked a judge to deny bail for all of the defendants, fearing they might kill again.