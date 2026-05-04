BREC narrows national superintendent search to 3 candidates

BATON ROUGE — BREC has named three finalists in its national search for a new superintendent.

The finalists are Brooks Williams, Chris Maitre and Daniel Betts.

Williams currently serves as city manager and chief executive officer for the City of Ferris, Texas. He holds a doctorate in public administration and has a background in municipal government, strategic planning and organizational transformation.

Maitre serves as chief executive officer of Brackenridge Park Conservancy in San Antonio, Texas. He previously held senior leadership roles with New Orleans City Park and Tulane University and brings nearly three decades of experience in park operations, capital projects and public-private partnerships.

Betts is the executive director of recreation for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, where he leads a large-scale urban recreation system. His background includes leadership roles in Chicago, Denver and Cook County with experience in municipal operations, youth programming and public engagement.

Throughout the week of May 4, each finalist will spend time in Baton Rouge for a comprehensive interview and evaluation process. They will meet with leaders and staff and tour East Baton Rouge Parish and BREC facilities.

BREC said the process is designed to give both the candidates and the selection committee a deeper understanding of leadership fit, organizational vision and community priorities.