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1 dead in early morning shooting along Perkins Road near overpass
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in an early Tuesday morning shooting along Perkins Road.
The fatal shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Perkins and Hollydale Avenue by the I-10 overpass.
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.
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