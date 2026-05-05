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1 dead in early morning shooting along Perkins Road near overpass

1 hour 1 minute 48 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 6:46 AM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in an early Tuesday morning shooting along Perkins Road. 

The fatal shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Perkins and Hollydale Avenue by the I-10 overpass.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

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