Latest Weather Blog
State prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond for a man facing multiple gun and drug charges
BATON ROUGE — State prosecutors are asking a judge in the 19th Judicial District Court to revoke the bond of a man facing multiple drug and gun charges in Baton Rouge, as they say he repeatedly violated bond conditions.
On Jan. 25, 2025, 25-year-old Ashtin Ursin was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, handling of machine guns, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and possession with intent to distribute.
His bond was set at $45,700, with the special conditions that he will not possess firearms. Ursin posted bond on January 28.
According to court records, Ursin was rearrested on July 30 for new gun and drug charges, including possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, handling of machine guns, illegal carrying of weapons and possession with intent to distribute.
He was later allowed to bond out in March 2026 after agreeing to be put on house arrest.
Prosecutors said that a report from homebound monitoring detailing his location from April 14, 2026, to April 27, 2026, showed at least 110 violations, including an incident in which he was in Houston for three days.
Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke his bond and that he be held in custody until his trial date due to his disregard for the court's orders. They also argued that he was federally indicted on his July 2025 arrest.
Trending News
WBRZ previously reported Ursin's arrest as a suspect in connection with a 2022 murder in Gonzales.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday Health Report: Doctors say regular self checks are key to catching...
-
Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosts Disability Awareness Day at the...
-
Suspect wanted for attempted murder takes his own life during attempted arrest,...
-
Louisiana judges must retire at 70, but that could change after May...
-
Baton Rouge Constable's Office to conduct city court warrant pick-ups on Monday
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball rehires Vernon Hamilton as assistant coach
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional