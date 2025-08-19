Shrimper arrested during boat inspection for allegedly having weed, cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun

FRANKLIN — After inspecting a commercial shrimping boat in Iberia Parish, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a deckhand for drug and gun charges and cited his captain for commercial fishing violations.

Agents were patrolling Cote Blanche Bay when they boarded the actively shrimping vessel for an inspection.

They allegedly found the deckhand, Rendal D. Jennies Jr., 42, of Houma, in possession of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Agents also found that the boat was allegedly equipped with oversized nets and was in violation of turtle excluder device requirements. They seized the illegal nets and 1,813 pounds of shrimp, which agents sold at a nearby dock to the highest bidder. LDWF also said the men allegedly harvested three undersized stone crabs.

Jennies was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or dealing in unregistered/illegally transferred weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance

The boat's captain, Peter Nguyen, 39, of Houma, was cited for using oversized butterfly net or skimmers, failure to comply with stone crab requirements and violation of TED requirements.