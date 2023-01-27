Shop served hot lunches after tornado ripped through New Roads, knocking out power for many

NEW ROADS - All day Thursday, people waited for their power to be restored after a Tuesday night. Businesses were forced to have their doors shut for the last 48 hours — except for one small shop.

Outside Juneau's Cajun Meats, a generator hummed as workers cooked over gas and temporary lamps. For a few short hours Thursday, they were only accepting cash.

Other businesses along Hospital Road were also without power after an EF-1 tornado caused damage to nearby transmission lines.

"At first when I heard it, I first thought something had blown up. It didn't come to my attention to look outside until I saw lights," Jada Bowser told WBRZ on Wednesday.

A warming shelter was open Wednesday night for those without power. By Thursday afternoon, Pointe Coupee Electric announced Entergy had fully restored the transmission lines.

"We're used to it. It's happened a lot right here. People that have been here, we've been through it a whole lot," Carter said.

The outage may not have stopped these workers from serving food, but it could have meant a major loss for the meat shop.

"Everything will go back if you don't watch it. Ice it down, move things from point A to point B and keeping it cooled down," Carter said.

Power was fully restored by 4 p.m. Thursday. Anyone still without power is asked to call (225) 638-3751.