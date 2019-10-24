51°
Shooting incident at N. Foster injures two

57 minutes ago Thursday, October 24 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting incident that left two people injured. 

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, within the 3200 block of N. Foster. 

The two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding the incident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue their investigation.  

