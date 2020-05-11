61°
Shooting during fireworks celebration at Texas park injures five
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Multiple gunshots startled the 600 people visiting Fort Worth's Village Creek Park on Saturday, and the incident ended with five people being rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to CNN, Fort Worth Police responded to the shooting in the park before 7 p.m. and say the gunshots rang out right after fireworks exploded.
Witnesses told police they heard 30 rounds of gunfire immediately after the fireworks.
Responding officers found five people with injuries and transported them all to local hospitals. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and two others are in critical condition, Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada said.
"The best thing we can do for them is obviously pray and ... get them some medical care right now," Calzada said of the victims.
There was no additional information regarding the victims or possible suspects given during the press briefing.
The police department's gang unit is taking the lead, and state and federal partners are assisting with the investigation, according to Calzada.
