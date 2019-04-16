53°
Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who robbed Circle K Monday morning

2 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 16 2017 Jan 16, 2017 January 16, 2017 7:49 PM January 16, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Circle K on Old Perkins Rd. Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 8:11 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Circle K located in the 18000 block of E. Old Perkins Rd.

Authorities arrived at the business and spoke with the employee, who said the business was robbed by an unknown black male, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The employee did not see a gun during the robbery, but said the suspect pressed something against her back, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect is described as a black male, 5'9" - 6'0", slim build, wearing black hooded jacket, black pants and had something hard wrapped up in his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

