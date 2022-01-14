71°
Sheriff's office investigating video of reckless driver going airborne on Ascension highway

1 hour 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, January 14 2022 Jan 14, 2022 January 14, 2022 12:32 PM January 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - Video of a vehicle launching over a railroad track and speeding through an Ascension neighborhood has caught the attention of law enforcement.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the video, which was filmed on Swamp Road and posted on social media Thursday. In that video, a car is seen zipping over an elevated railroad crossing and briefly going airborne as it flies past a sign warning drivers to "watch for vehicles" coming over the tracks.

Pieces of the car's fender broke off as it violently crashed back onto the roadway and were left behind at the scene. A witness claimed the car also ran another driver off-road when the two vehicles nearly collided head-on. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office. 

