Sheriff's Office holding annual Hunter's Sight-In before deer season

ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Hunter's Sight-In program before deer season opens.

Range staff will be available to verify hunting rifles are zeroed-in. All weapons will be sighted in by staff only. Muzzleloaders and reloaded ammunition are not allowed.

The sight-in program will be held at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary and will start Friday, Oct. 28 and run until Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

If you have any questions please call (225) 389-8268.