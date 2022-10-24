84°
Sheriff's Office holding annual Hunter's Sight-In before deer season

1 hour 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 3:23 PM October 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Hunter's Sight-In program before deer season opens. 

Range staff will be available to verify hunting rifles are zeroed-in. All weapons will be sighted in by staff only. Muzzleloaders and reloaded ammunition are not allowed. 

The sight-in program will be held at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary and will start Friday, Oct. 28 and run until Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. 

If you have any questions please call (225) 389-8268. 

