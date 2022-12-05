Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.

The post said there were no reported injuries, and why the truck had gone into the pond was under investigation.