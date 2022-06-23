Sheriff's deputy shot by teen back in hospital due to 'complications'

99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, June 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALDHEIM - A sheriff's deputy who was shot on duty is back in the hospital after hitting a snag in his recovery.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kenneth Doby is hospitalized once again after having "complications" during his recovery.

Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area May 25 after a reported burglary at a business. When he tried to question the 13-year-old suspect, the teen shot him.

Doby was able to take the teenager into custody and was hospitalized at the time.

Deputies booked the teenager, whose name was not released, on charges including attempted first-degree murder, battery of a police officer and illegal possession of stolen goods.

